Daily Search Forum Recap: May 21, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Marketing Live is done and we covered the new conversational discovery ads and highlighted answer ads. Google AI mode now has shopping ads, Business Agent for Leads and Direct Offers expands. Google Ask Advisor is replacing Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor. Google is testing "for you" labels in the product grid results. Google AdSense now has dynamic anchor ads.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

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