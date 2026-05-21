Daily Search Forum Recap: May 21, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Marketing Live is done and we covered the new conversational discovery ads and highlighted answer ads. Google AI mode now has shopping ads, Business Agent for Leads and Direct Offers expands. Google Ask Advisor is replacing Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor. Google is testing "for you" labels in the product grid results. Google AdSense now has dynamic anchor ads.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Tests Conversational Discovery Ads & Highlighted Answers In AI Mode
Google announced at Google Marketing Live two new ad formats that will show up in Google's AI Mode. Google said there are conversational discover ads and highlighted answer ads, and of course, they are labeled as "Sponsored."
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Google AI Mode Shopping Ads, Business Agent For Leads & Direct Offers Coming
Google announced at Google Marketing Live that it is also bringing Shopping ads, Business Agent for Leads and expanding the Direct Offers pilot for AI Mode in the coming months.
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Google Ask Advisor Brings Together Ads Advisor & Analytics Advisor
Google announced it is making one uniform AI-agentic advisor named Ask Advisor that brings together Google Ads Advisor and Google Analytics Advisor, and I assume the beta Google Merchant Advisor.
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Google Search Tests For You Label In Product Grid Results
Google is testing a "for you" label in the product grid, shopping results, within Google Search. It gives you a more personalized response, in this example, a promotion code was available for this merchant.
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Google AdSense Adds Dynamic Anchors Ads
Google has made a new anchor ads format named Dynamic anchor ads for AdSense. I don't see the announcement for this yet, but Google updated its help document on anchor ads and changed collapsible anchors to dynamic anchors.
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Google I/O 2026 Keynote Speaker Big Selfie
Here is a photo the Google keynote speakers took right before getting on stage at Google I/O this past Tuesday. Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO shared the photo, but Josh Woodward seems to be taking the selfie photo.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Four questions in under 2 minutes. Thanks to Google's social team for suggesting this little interlude at #googleio yesterday!, Jeff Dean on X
- It’s GML eve! I’m here on the ground and things are coming together for Google Marketing Live 2026 to kick off tomorrow at Google in Mountain View CA. Register for the keynote livestream at 9am Pacific / 12pm Eastern, AdsLiaison on X
- Most Googler parents with the new Google Omni model, "it's going to be amazing for educational content for kids to learn." Me: The 12yo may not read this incredible espn article if I fwd it to him, Satyajeet Salgar on X
- Here are my 6 takeaways from #GML2026 today, Ginny Marvin on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google adds llms.txt check to Chrome Lighthouse
- Google launches AI Performance Insights and Conversational Attributes in Merchant Center
- Google expands Direct Offers with AI-generated bundles, native checkout and travel deals
- Google brings Meridian marketing mix modeling into Analytics 360
- Google expands Demand Gen with YouTube creator tools
- Google upgrades Asset Studio with Gemini-powered creative generation and video tools
- Google expands Universal Commerce Protocol and launches new agentic shopping tools
- Google launches Ask Advisor across Ads, Analytics and Merchant Center
- Google tests new conversational ad formats in AI Mode and Search
- Google Marketing Live 2026: Everything you need to know
- Nearly half of online articles are now AI-generated: Study
- How to stand out in AI search when every business sounds the same
- Microsoft rolls out AI-powered bidding, reporting and import updates for advertisers
- Google Ask Maps: How to optimize for visibility
- How Google Discover publisher profiles work and why they matter
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- An OpenAI model has disproved a central conjecture in discrete geometry, OpenAI
- Four Ways Benchmark Providers Evaluate LLMs, Annielytics
- Google exec Demis Hassabis predicts we’re ‘at the foothills of the singularity’, Semafor
- Google Is Trying to Integrate Too Much AI Too Quickly, Bloomberg
- How to steer your brand in AI-powered search, Microsoft Advertising
- If Google can’t make AI agents useful, maybe no one can, The Verge
Analytics
- Google Analytics 360 helps you turn data into decisions, Google Blog
- How to measure AI search visibility: KPIs & reporting, Semrush
Industry & Business
- Google announces new community investments in Missouri, Google Blog
- OpenAI is Preparing to File For an IPO Very Soon, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Write Content for AI Search That Users Will Still Love, seoClarity
- The Most Popular Services from B2B Content Marketing Agencies, TopRank
Local & Maps
SEO
- Beyond RAG: Why Every AI Search Platform Is Now Agentic and What That Means for Your Content, iPullRank
- Google I/O 2026: What Google’s AI Search Means for SEO, Search Console, and Website Traffic, Rich Sanger SEO
- Stop Chasing Visibility. Build Understanding., Schema App
- Untangling Generative Search Myths in SEO | Dawn Anderson at Optimisey, Optimisey
PPC
- Google Ads in AI Mode: What You Need To Know, Jyll Saskin Gales
- The Evolution Of The PPC Professional – From Executor To Consultant, PPC Live
- Top Out-Of-Stock Products Tab in GMC For Agencies, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- 100 things we announced at Google I/O 2026, Google Blog
- How AI Mode is changing and expanding the way people search, Google Blog
Feedback:
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