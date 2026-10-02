Google made several changes to the about merchant loyalty program within the Google Merchant Center help documentation. The key changes are that Loyalty Customer Match expanded to AI Mode and Gemini and to more regions, but there are even more changes noted in the help documentation.

Google has also made significant changes to how merchants can identify loyalty members, particularly for free listings.

Here is what is new in this document, which likely means this has rolled out to Merchant Center now or will so soon:

AI Mode and Gemini is now mentioned in the document, before it was not.

Added that Loyalty Customer Match is now through Merchant API

Explicitly states loyalty participation is open to non-advertisers

Clarifies that programs cannot require eventual payment, including certain free trials

Loyalty points and completed orders eligibility are added as a qualifying membership type

Free-to-join programs clarifies that programs cannot require eventual payment, including certain free trials

Added a country-by-country and device-by-device availability matrix

The program has officially expanded to 14 countries. The updated article now additionally applies to merchants in India, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain. Previously, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Australia (with Japan supported separately for points programs).

Here is that grid:

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