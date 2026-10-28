Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its favicon documentation for Google Search. Google Ads is rolling out the All conversions tab. Google Ads is testing an Apple Messages button on ads. Google is asking some businesses to provide their EIN, Employer Identification Number. Google is adding Facebook (Meta) Messenger M.me links to their Google Business Profile. Google is testing a new position for the Save button within Google Image Search. Bing is testing scan to call QR codes in the local pack. Google is testing a Fan POV - point of view - feature in search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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