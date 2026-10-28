Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2026

Oct 28, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its favicon documentation for Google Search. Google Ads is rolling out the All conversions tab. Google Ads is testing an Apple Messages button on ads. Google is asking some businesses to provide their EIN, Employer Identification Number. Google is adding Facebook (Meta) Messenger M.me links to their Google Business Profile. Google is testing a new position for the Save button within Google Image Search. Bing is testing scan to call QR codes in the local pack. Google is testing a Fan POV - point of view - feature in search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Googlebot Must Follow Redirects From Homepage To Favicon, Updated Doc Say
    Google Search has just updated its favicon documentation to now specify that Googlebot must be able to follow redirects from the homepage to the page where the favicon is specified. The document also explicitly says that these URLs must not be blocked by robots.txt or other means.
  • Google Ads "All Conversions" Tab Is Fully Live
    Google Ads seems to have rolled out the "All conversions" tab within the Goals and Conversions section. This allows advertisers to make one less click, where they can avoid clicking on "View all conversion actions."
  • Google Ads Tests Sponsored Results With Apple Messages Button
    Google is testing a new messaging button named Apple Messages on the Google Ads sponsored results. Google has placed messages button, message assets, on Google search ads for a long time now but I don't think I've seen the Apple Messages button before.
  • Google Business Profiles Adds Facebook Messenger M.me Links
    Google is emailing businesses to let them know it is automatically adding Facebook (Meta) Messenger M.me links to their Google Business Profile. I don't think I've seen Google add m.me links to a Google Business Profile before, so this may be new.
  • Google Image Search Tests Save Button On Image Overlay
    Google is testing a new position for the Save button within Google Image Search. When you hover your mouse cursor over an image, you may see a "Save" button show up that you can click on. The previous method was to show the Save button when you click on an image and the image preview shows up in a window.
  • Bing Tests Get Phone Number & QR Code To Scan
    Microsoft Bing is testing adding a phone icon to the local pack on desktop, when you click on the phone button, it has a scan to call QR code with the phone number listed out. Google did this back in 2023 and now Microsoft Bing is testing it.
  • Google Business Profiles Asking Businesses For EIN
    Google is asking some businesses to provide their EIN, Employer Identification Number and a link to their privacy policy when updating parts of their Google Business Profile.
  • Google Search Fan POV Button
    Google has added a new interactive search button to some sports-related queries named "Fan POV." If you go to Google Search and search for [world series], Google will show a blue button that has a baseball emoji and the words "Fan POV." When you click on it, it opens a dialog box with drop downs that you can customize and then will take you into AI Mode to give you more information.
  • Google Halloweentown
    Google has an annual Halloween party for the children of Googlers. Here is one of them, which was outfitted as Google's Halloween Town.

Other Great Search Threads:

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