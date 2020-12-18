Search Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Done, Google 8th Day Update, Structured Data Tool Sticking & Search Snippets That Expand

This week was again another busy week in search. Google has confirmed that the December 2020 core update is officially done rolling out and guess what, it looks like our site has recovered with this update. The day after the core update was done rolling out, it seems Google pushed out another Google algorithm update - I am calling it the 8th Day Google update. Google said it will keep the structured data testing tool but migrate it to Schema.org, as opposed to deprecating the tool. Google has temporarily disabled another Search Console feature, the issue validation tools. Google is testing dynamically expanding search snippets with both images and more text. Google is testing a new top stories multi-grid layout. Bing is testing embossed snippets that come out of the page. Bing Webmaster Tools has integrated Microsoft Clarity a bit. Google My Business is testing showing call history with answered and missed calls. Google Maps is showing web results in the local listings panel. Google My Business added a video marker tool for businesses. Google Ads now disallows compensated dating or sexual acts for ads. Google’s holiday decorations are not just live for Chanukah but also Christmas and Kwanzaa now. And please share a story on how Bill Slawski has helped you at billslawski.com. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

