Google Tests Expandable Descriptions / Snippets In Search

Dec 15, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Yesterday we reported how Google was testing dynamically expandable images below snippets. Now I am seeing reports of Google testing expandable text descriptions in the snippets.

Here is a GIF of it in action from Jordan Long on Twitter.

Clicking on that text icon makes the snippet double in size.

Here is another person seeing this:

I am not sure how useful this is, but you know Google, it will test almost anything to see if people like it or not.

