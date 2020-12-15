Google Tests Expandable Descriptions / Snippets In Search

Yesterday we reported how Google was testing dynamically expandable images below snippets. Now I am seeing reports of Google testing expandable text descriptions in the snippets.
Here is a GIF of it in action from Jordan Long on Twitter.
Clicking on that text icon makes the snippet double in size.
Here is another person seeing this:
@rustybrick @JohnMu check this pic.twitter.com/EFB8nCOIWQ— Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) December 15, 2020
I am not sure how useful this is, but you know Google, it will test almost anything to see if people like it or not.
Forum discussion at Twitter.