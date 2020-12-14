Google Ads To Prohibits Ads For Sugar Dating: Compensated Dating Or Sexual Arrangements

Dec 14, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google announced that is will begin to prohibit what is called "sugar" dating, where there is compensated dating or sexual arrangements where one participant is expected to provide money, gifts, financial support, mentorship, or other valuable benefits to another participant.

Google said it will begin enforcing the policy update on February 11, 2021, with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 5 weeks.

Google said all prohibited adult content will move to the inappropriate content policy. The following categories will move from the Adult content policy into the Inappropriate content policy; These include:

  • Sexually explicit content
  • Child sexual abuse imagery
  • Mail-order brides and
  • Adult themes in family content

    • The updated policy will be to say that "not allowed Content that may be interpreted as promoting a sexual act in exchange for compensation." Here is the examples Google gave, prostitution, companionship and escort services, intimate massage and similar services, cuddling sites; compensated dating or sexual arrangements where one participant is expected to provide money, gifts, financial support, mentorship or other valuable benefits to another participant such as 'Sugar' dating

    Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued, at least 7 days, prior to any suspension of your account.

    I do not see any ads in Google now for a search on [mail order brides] but I see a ton in Microsoft Bing (click to enlarge):

    click for full size

    Google is sending some advertisers notices of this now:

    Honestly, I am surprised this was not a thing beforehand?

    Forum discussion at Twitter.

    Previous story: Google Tests New Top Stories Multi Grid Layout
     
    blog comments powered by Disqus