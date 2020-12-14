Google Ads To Prohibits Ads For Sugar Dating: Compensated Dating Or Sexual Arrangements

Google announced that is will begin to prohibit what is called "sugar" dating, where there is compensated dating or sexual arrangements where one participant is expected to provide money, gifts, financial support, mentorship, or other valuable benefits to another participant.

Google said it will begin enforcing the policy update on February 11, 2021, with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 5 weeks.

Google said all prohibited adult content will move to the inappropriate content policy. The following categories will move from the Adult content policy into the Inappropriate content policy; These include:

Sexually explicit content

Child sexual abuse imagery

Mail-order brides and

Adult themes in family content

The updated policy will be to say that "not allowed Content that may be interpreted as promoting a sexual act in exchange for compensation." Here is the examples Google gave, prostitution, companionship and escort services, intimate massage and similar services, cuddling sites; compensated dating or sexual arrangements where one participant is expected to provide money, gifts, financial support, mentorship or other valuable benefits to another participant such as 'Sugar' dating

Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued, at least 7 days, prior to any suspension of your account.

I do not see any ads in Google now for a search on [mail order brides] but I see a ton in Microsoft Bing (click to enlarge):

Google is sending some advertisers notices of this now:

Just got an email from @Google today with an update on their new "Compensated sexual acts policy." There will be no "Sugar dating." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uShcqDHCJk — OnlineCrates.com | The CMA | #BlackOwnedBusiness (@JakeCrates) December 11, 2020

Honestly, I am surprised this was not a thing beforehand?

Forum discussion at Twitter.