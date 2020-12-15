Google 2020 Holiday Decorations Are Live For Christmas, Chanukah & Kwanzaa

Google now has all of its holiday decorations live for the 2020 year-end holiday season. We saw the Chanukah decorations go live a week ago because Chanukah already started but now the Christmas and Kwanzaa decorations are live as well.

Here is what they look like for 2020:

Christmas:

Kwanzaa:

Chanukah:

Yes, there is the Santa tracker and spin the dreidel game as well.

To see the past, the 2019 Google holiday decorations, the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 and so on. Oh, I should note, [festivus] is technically up all year round.

