Google My Business Call History Report Shows Answered & Missed Calls

In October we saw Google testing a feature called Preview Call History that shows you recent calls made to your business through Google Search and Google Maps. Now folks are seeing this report live in Google My Business under business.google.com/calls/IDgoeshere.

This was spotted by Justin Sanger and he posted a screen shot on Twitter but I will use @SeoAllie's screen shot because it has a bit of data:

Here is another screen shot from Allie Margeson on Twitter where she compared this new Call History versus Performance Insights Call Interactions:

Here is what Justin shared:

This isn't the call log in the GMB app you are looking at. This is the call log in the GMB Dashboard. It's here. Spotted by my colleague @henryh954 at OMG National. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/UtHzNXW5UZ — Justin Sanger (@justinsanger) December 15, 2020

Justin added "The call log in the GMB Dashboard exposes the inherent value of the property. With that comes responsibility for marketers. Done are the days of claiming GMB value because of the so-called "optimization" one does. Enough of the lip service. GMB is KING and the product game is on."

Earlier this month, Google did hint that we may see this reporting soon.

Do you see it? Do you have more data, like missed calls?

