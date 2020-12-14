Bing Tests Boxed Embossed Look On Snippets When Cursor Overlays

Here is another search results interface, this one is from Microsoft Bing. Bing is testing that when you overlay your mouse cursor over a snippet, it protrudes the background of the snippet, making it boxed it, and embossed in the search results page. Frank Sandtmann sent me this GIF to share with you all.

I personally cannot replicate this but Frank is and he said Bing is testing shadowed boxes around the search results on the search results page for mouseover.

I am not sure if I like it or not.

Forum discussion at Twitter.