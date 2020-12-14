Google Tests Displaying Images Within Snippets On Mouse Hover

Here is a weird one spotted by Vlad Rappoport and posted on Twitter. He showed how when you place your mouse cursor over a snippet's title, images can dynamically load beneath that snippet.

Here is a GIF of it in action.

He posted a video of this, that is longer and better quality:

Google testing new images loading for each SERP on mouse hover. Is this new? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/dXOUaHENFW — Vlad Rappoport (@vladrpt) December 11, 2020

Is this an issue with CLS or the action of hovering your mouse over something negates that?

Vlad Rappoport first spotted this on Friday but now as of Monday morning, a ton of folks are noticing it. I have tried to replicate this myself but it is not coming up for me yet. Some are even noticing it with icons in the snippet, to convey to the searcher that there are images available in this snippet. I wonder if this is a test or something Google is rolling out.

Here are more screen shots and video captures:

Working on optimising the #BrandSERP for @yoast this morning



Came across this



Is this appearing image thumbnail thingie new?

Or am I just slow?@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Y39kuMSXhj — 𝄢 Jason Barnard (@jasonmbarnard) December 14, 2020

Is Google testing a new feature for SERP? When we click on the "Image Icon" we can see the images form that page.



FYI: @rustybrick @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/xPM7rJRP3f — Saket Gupta (@iSKGTi) December 14, 2020

Looks like Google is testing a couple of new icons in search, where mousing over each icon expands the result - either with images, or additional meta data! Has anyone else seen this before? #SEO @rustybrick @glenngabe @bluearrayseo pic.twitter.com/QMtEpRv9d7 — Tom Pool (@cptntommy) December 14, 2020

¿New test at Google Search? Some results are showing an "image icon" which, when passing the cursor over it, loads one or several images from the URL:



cc @rustybrick #seo pic.twitter.com/1QbPOrFch3 — Christian Oliveira (@christian_wilde) December 14, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.