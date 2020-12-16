Google Maps Local Listings Adds Web Search Results

Google is now showing web search results when you are viewing a local listing in Google Maps. For some reason I thought Google was doing this years and years ago but I cannot find a story I wrote about this (if you find it, let me know in the comments). Brian Barwig spotted this and shared some screen shots on the LocalU blog.

You can see it yourself if you search for my company on Google Maps and scroll down the listing information on the left side. There you will see "Web Results" begin to load. Here is a screen shot (click to enlarge):

While you are there, please do not leave a negative review for my business. :)

I still think I covered something just like this ages ago...

Forum discussion at Twitter.