Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Done, Google 8th Day Update, Structured Data Tool Sticking & Search Snippets That Expand
This week was again another busy week in search. Google has confirmed that the December 2020 core update is officially done rolling out and guess what, it looks like our site has recovered with this update...
- We're Not Done Yet: Another Google Search Ranking Update - 8th Day
There seems to be significant SEO community chatter along with most of the tracking tools showing big volatility in the Google search results in the past 24-hours. This comes just a day or so after Google confirmed the December 2020 core update is done rolling out and on the 8th day of Chanukah.
- Google Antitrust Lawsuit Over Advertising Practices
You all know I hate writing about legal topics in search but I need to at least document these big ones here. And there is a lot going on. A lot of it is around alleged anti-competitive practices, with Facebook, hurting the advertisers on their platforms.
- Google: We Do Not Prioritize Crawling, Indexing Or Ranking By Platform
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google Search does not prioritize crawling, indexing, or ranking by platform used. So if you use WordPress, Wix, Movable Type or something completely custom - Google won't really directly care.
- Google Search Lets You Try On Makeup Like Lipstick & Eyeshadow
Google announced a new augmented reality feature that is now supported in search - trying on make up. Since people really don't want to try it on in a store, Google Search lets you try it on virtually in the search results.
- GBike Parking Green Sign
Here is an ordinary parking sign, in green, but for bikes, but not any type of bike - GBikes. This was posted years and years ago on Instagram at the GooglePlex, the Google offices in Mountain View,
- Content refresh & content freeze cycles are highly dependent on geotargeting, which is why I find globally averaged SEO weather reports highly questionable., John Mueller on Twitter
- Adding a web page as a sitemap in robots.txt wouldn't work -- we'd try to process it as a sitemap, and ignore it (as a sitemap) when we see it doesn't work. Normal sitemaps are great for updated & new pages tho, John Mueller on Twitter
- Welcome to EP1 #SustainableMonetizedWebsites! Join @Aurora_Morales and her two co-hosts - Organica 🏃♀️& Monetized 👩💼- as they introduce the new series for those who create and monetize th, Google Search Central on Twitter
- Google accused of colluding with Facebook and abusing monopoly power in new lawsuit
- Google uses augmented reality to let users try on cosmetics
