Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

12 Tips for Enhancing Your Tables in Google Data Studio, ClickInsight

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How to Maximize Link Building Impact in 4 Steps, Search Engine Journal

Local & Maps

Take a snowy stroll with Street View, Google Blog

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC