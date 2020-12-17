Share A Story About How Bill Slawski Has Helped You

Bill Slawski recently had a medical issue, specifically a Brain stroke, where he needs to relearn how to walk and conduct certain motor functions. To many of us in the SEO industry, Bill has been our teacher, our professor, our mentor, that not only educates us on both core and complex SEO principles but also makes us all strive to do better.

Bill is an an individual that has literally taught the giants of our industry on SEO. People who you and I look up to in the SEO space, probably received a lot of their education, in one way or another, from Bill Slawski.

It seems, and I did not speak to Bill's doctors, that Bill's stroke caused damage to his motor function but thankfully, based on the tweets from @bill_slawski, he seems to be intellectually all still there. And I totally expect Bill to make a full recovery and dedicate another few decades of his life educating the next generations of SEO practitioners.

That being said - it is not all about what Bill is doing for us because he has done so much for us. Now, maybe we can do something for Bill.

I quickly bought the domain name billslawski.com (which I will transfer to Bill when/if he requests it) and published a web site that you can submit a story about how Bill has helped you. Submit the story, I will review it to make sure it is legit and not just SEO spam (yea, the world us SEOs live in) and the story will post in the future.

A new story each day will automatically publish based on the stories submitted through the platform. This will not just give us, the SEO community, something to look forward to reading daily but also Bill and his family. It will show Bill, in a little way, how important he is to the industry, why the search community honors him, and give Bill something to smile about each and every day for the foreseeable future.

Bill - we owe you a huge debt of gratitude for all you have done for us and the SEO industry. This idea was pulled together by your friends in the SEO industry including but not limited to Ammon, Lily, Doc, Navah, Jim, Motoko, Casey, Kim, Loren, Mary, and so so many more of your friends in the space. We are all excited for you to read the stories from the community.

Just to be clear, I already built this site for Matt Cutts during his hard time and now repurposed the technology for this purpose.

You can read some of the super early stories at billslawski.com but please make sure to submit a story at billslawski.com/story. And tell your friends and colleagues to do the same!

Bill - we love you, please focus on getting well soon!