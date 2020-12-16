Google Structured Data Testing Tool Moving To Schema.org; SEOs Now Happy

Dec 16, 2020
In July 2020 we reported that SEOs were not happy that Google was going to deprecate the Structured Data Testing Tool. Well, Google heard that loud and clear and announced that it will instead not deprecate the tool but migrated it off Google and onto Schema.org.

Ryan Levering, Google Search Engineering, wrote "we've heard your feedback" and said Google will be "migrating it to a new domain serving the schema.org community by April 2021." Google said if you want to test how your rich results will look and validate for Google Search, use the Rich Results Test but if you want to validate any structured data for syntax and compliance of markup with schema.org standards, then use the Structured Data Testing Tool (which will be moving in April).

The Structured Data Testing Tool "going forward will no longer check for Google Search rich result types," Google said.

Dan Brickley from Google who runs Schema.org posted more details on Twitter and Github about a Schema Markup Validator: adopting SDTT to add validation to http://Schema.org site" - proposal to give Google's Structured Data Testing Tool a new home at http://Schema.org.

