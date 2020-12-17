Google My Business Video Maker Is Okay But Not Great

Google launched a free and easy to use video maker tool within Google My Business. The videos come out okay but it wouldn't be something I share on my home page of my web site. But that being said, it is something maybe some small businesses would showcase.

You can access this tool at marketingkit.withgoogle.com/videomaker. Your first step is to search for your business name in this box:

Then it asks you to add some information, you are given several questions to fill in:

Then Google takes what you gave it, plus some of your reviews and local data and builds:

Then it outputs the result with ways to share it:

Here is the video it made for my business:

I am not sure I'd share this video with prospects or my customers but it isn't that bad.

Forum discussion at Twitter.