Bing Webmaster Tools Begins Microsoft Clarity Integration

Microsoft has integrated its new analytics tool, Microsoft Clarity, with Bing Webmaster Tools. Microsoft Clarity user behavior analytics tool that helps you understand how users are interacting with your website through features such as session replays and heatmaps. You can now add it to your site via Bing Webmaster Tools.

If you have not yet installed Microsoft Clarity, you can now do so in Bing Webmaster Tools. There is a beta link to Microsoft Clarity on the bottom left of the navigation bar in Bing Webmaster Tools. That loads this page:

Then you accept the terms:

Add the code to your site:

Then go off to Microsoft Clarity:

That is the extent of the integration, at least for now. Microsoft promises deeper integration, "You can expect to see further developments in our Webmaster Tools integration in the coming months," Microsoft said.

