Google Local Service Ads Add New Impression Metrics For Advertisers

Google has added a few new impression metrics for advertisers using the Google Local Service Ads platform. This was spotted by Ben Turner who wrote on X that he is "seeing impression share metrics in selected Google LSA accounts."

He shared this screenshot that shows these three metrics:

Ad impressions: The number of times your ad appeared in search results during the selected date range.

Top impression rate on Search: During the selected date range, the percentage of your impressions that are shown anywhere above results that aren't paid for.

Absolute top impression rate on Search: During the selected date range, the percentage of your impressions that are shown as the very first ad in search results.

Here is that screenshot:

Ben Turner said these metrics "could be useful." He said, "metrics seem wildly different to an LSA ranking tool I briefly used," adding, "one of them must be off."

I'm not so sure about the "Top impression rate".. I can only get it to show 0% or 100%.



Top impression rate explained https://t.co/dDbBDeGAUe — Len (@lenraleigh) November 29, 2023

