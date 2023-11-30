Google Local Service Ads Add New Impression Metrics For Advertisers

Nov 30, 2023
Google Robot Plumber

Google has added a few new impression metrics for advertisers using the Google Local Service Ads platform. This was spotted by Ben Turner who wrote on X that he is "seeing impression share metrics in selected Google LSA accounts."

He shared this screenshot that shows these three metrics:

  • Ad impressions: The number of times your ad appeared in search results during the selected date range.
  • Top impression rate on Search: During the selected date range, the percentage of your impressions that are shown anywhere above results that aren't paid for.
  • Absolute top impression rate on Search: During the selected date range, the percentage of your impressions that are shown as the very first ad in search results.

Here is that screenshot:

Google Local Service Ads Impression Metrics

Ben Turner said these metrics "could be useful." He said, "metrics seem wildly different to an LSA ranking tool I briefly used," adding, "one of them must be off."

