Google Local Photos Results With Heart & Other Reactions

Nov 29, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google Hotel Room Checkin

Google seems to be testing allowing searchers to "heart" and other emoji reactions a photo in the local search results. This can be a way for Google to learn if the images uploaded to the hotel listing is useful to searchers and maybe also help searchers interact with the Google local search results more.

This was spotted by Rishabh Karwa who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Hotel Photos Hearts

I confirmed with hotel SEO expert, Lluc B. Penycate, if this was new and he said he thought so:

It is not just hotel listings, Adam Reimer spotted it for other local listings and posted this example on X:

Google Local Photo Reactions

These heart icons also show on images in Google Discover:

Forum discussion at X.

