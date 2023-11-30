Google Ads Api 2024 Schedule

Google has published its tentative schedule for the Google Ads API release dates and sunset dates for 2024. Google publishes this annually in order to "bring greater clarity to your planning cycle," the company said.

This is a tentative schedule and Google said they are "only estimates and may be adjusted going forward."

Version 16 of the Google Ads API is projected to launch in January or February of 2024 and is projected to sunset a year later in 2025. Version 17 is expected to launch in May or June 2023 and is expected to sunset in May 2025. Version 18 is expected to launch in September or October 2024 and is expected to subset in September 2025.

Here is the schedule grid:

We will of course post on this site when a new API version is out.

