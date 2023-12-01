Daily Search Forum Recap: December 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I am celebrating the 20th year anniversary of writing about search - well, technically tomorrow. Google Discover is testing showing older content more often now? Google is showing Google Pay icons in search as a test. Google is testing dropping the cache link. Google is testing local results with vegetarian justifications. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap for you all.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- 20 Years Covering The Search Industry
20 years ago tomorrow (December 2, 2003), I started this blog aimed at archiving some of the best discussions within the search marketing community...
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done Followed By Intense Search Volatility, New Structured Data, Google Ads Head Steps Down & 20 Years Covering Search
Google's November 2023 core update finally finished rolling out this week, and it was the longest core update rollout. Then, a day later...
- Google Discover Showing Older Content Since Follow Feature
Typically, Google Discover shows content that is less than a day old, but it can show content that is weeks, months, or even years old. However, typically, Google will show more recent content in the Discover feed. Well, that may have changed with the new Google follow feature.
- Google Pay Accepted Labels In Google Search Results
Google seems to be testing a Google Pay Accepted label or icon in the Google search results. This label has the super G logo followed by the words "Pay accepted" words next to search result snippets that support Google Pay and notate such in their structured data.
- Google May Be Testing Removing Cache Link From Search Results
Google seems to be testing removing the cache link from the search result snippet about this result box. I am in a test where the cache link is no longer available but while trying it while signed out, it is there. So I suspect Google is testing removing the cache link option.
- Google Local Listing With "Serves Vegetarian Dishes" Justifications / Label
Google is testing showing a justification (or label) for local restaurant listings within Google Search and Google Maps that says "serves vegetarian dishes" with a green leaf icon.
- Google Zurich Hosts Lego Robotics & Coding
Google held an event named Lego Robotics and Coding at the Google Zurich office in Switzerland. That means there were robots at the office. Here is an embed from Instagram of more of those photos.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I didn't check your site, but we've seen CDNs / firewalls that show the same "200 OK"-page to bots across sites, and, well, then a reasonable search engine could assume since it's the same content, it's the same site., John Mueller on X
- Regarding the Nov 2023 Reviews Update, I've been tracking what looks to be a pretty clear tremor on ~11/17 impacting a number of sites containing content that fits what the update evaluates. Two sites that dropped initially with the upda, Glenn Gabe on X
- What an amazing event, so much energy! I hope to be back to Mexico city soon, Daniel Waisberg on X
- Google finally changed its Twitter footer link to X in its search central web pages, Barry Schwartz on X
Feedback:
