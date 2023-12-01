Google May Be Testing Removing Cache Link From Search Results

Google seems to be testing removing the cache link from the search result snippet about this result box. I am in a test where the cache link is no longer available but while trying it while signed out, it is there. So I suspect Google is testing removing the cache link option.
Here is a screenshot of the new about this box without the cache link:
Here is what it looks like when I am signed out:
I asked around and like any test, some see it and some don't:
I still see it logged in and out. Top or bottom. pic.twitter.com/S6XEzepAz1— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 1, 2023
It’s been missing from many searches for a while now— Adam Lyttle (@adamlyttleapps) December 1, 2023
Yes, have been searching this from last couple of days but could not find it there for many queries but cache operator is still working— Manish Chauhan (@ManishK_Chauhan) December 1, 2023
I see that and the cache: operator continues to work. pic.twitter.com/IvdmYqRYbz— Merlinox 🏃🏻🇮🇹 (@merlinox) December 1, 2023
Out in Asia just got to click on the down arrow. Maybe they put you into the "Barry" test bucket? pic.twitter.com/zG2iexxEoM— Richard Hearne (@RedCardinal) December 1, 2023
IME, happened from yesterday to just before. Now, some are displayed and other ones are not displayed.— HYUN🇰🇷🍊📈 (@SEOinKorea) December 1, 2023
Anyway, if you search "cache:https://t.co/6louQYHLsh", you can see the cached page. pic.twitter.com/kipYx2Rh6G
