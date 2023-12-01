Google May Be Testing Removing Cache Link From Search Results

Dec 1, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google seems to be testing removing the cache link from the search result snippet about this result box. I am in a test where the cache link is no longer available but while trying it while signed out, it is there. So I suspect Google is testing removing the cache link option.

Here is a screenshot of the new about this box without the cache link:

Google Cache Link Gone Test

Here is what it looks like when I am signed out:

Google Cache Link

I asked around and like any test, some see it and some don't:

Forum discussion at X.

