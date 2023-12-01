Google May Be Testing Removing Cache Link From Search Results

Google seems to be testing removing the cache link from the search result snippet about this result box. I am in a test where the cache link is no longer available but while trying it while signed out, it is there. So I suspect Google is testing removing the cache link option.

Here is a screenshot of the new about this box without the cache link:

Here is what it looks like when I am signed out:

I asked around and like any test, some see it and some don't:

I still see it logged in and out. Top or bottom. pic.twitter.com/S6XEzepAz1 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 1, 2023

It’s been missing from many searches for a while now — Adam Lyttle (@adamlyttleapps) December 1, 2023

Yes, have been searching this from last couple of days but could not find it there for many queries but cache operator is still working — Manish Chauhan (@ManishK_Chauhan) December 1, 2023

I see that and the cache: operator continues to work. pic.twitter.com/IvdmYqRYbz — Merlinox 🏃🏻🇮🇹 (@merlinox) December 1, 2023

Out in Asia just got to click on the down arrow. Maybe they put you into the "Barry" test bucket? pic.twitter.com/zG2iexxEoM — Richard Hearne (@RedCardinal) December 1, 2023

IME, happened from yesterday to just before. Now, some are displayed and other ones are not displayed.

Anyway, if you search "cache:https://t.co/6louQYHLsh", you can see the cached page. pic.twitter.com/kipYx2Rh6G — HYUN🇰🇷🍊📈 (@SEOinKorea) December 1, 2023

Forum discussion at X.