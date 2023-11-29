GPT-4 Turbo Coming To Microsoft Copilot / Bing Chat

Microsoft will be bringing GPT-4 Turbo to Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat. It is unclear when Microsoft will update its AI models from GPT-4 to GPT-4 Turbo, but we know it is in the works.

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO, Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, who is leading up much of the Copilot team, said on X that they are indeed working on bringing GPT-4 Turbo to Copilot.

When he was asked, "do you have plans to upgrade to gpt4-turbo?" Mikhail Parakhin responded, "Yep, once we are ready."

Here are those posts:

Mikhail also posted that "iut beats vanilla GPT-4 on "perceived intelligence" - our internal metric of how smart the system feels when you talk to it, but we still need to iron out a few kinks in Math and Coding. It has higher throughput, so you can have more users or run DCs less "hot", improving latency."

But GPT-4 Turbo is not live yet, when he was asked if it was, he said, "Not GPT-4-turbo yet, still need to iron out a few kinks."

Forum discussion at X.

