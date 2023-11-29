GPT-4 Turbo Coming To Microsoft Copilot / Bing Chat

Microsoft will be bringing GPT-4 Turbo to Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat. It is unclear when Microsoft will update its AI models from GPT-4 to GPT-4 Turbo, but we know it is in the works.

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO, Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, who is leading up much of the Copilot team, said on X that they are indeed working on bringing GPT-4 Turbo to Copilot.

When he was asked, "do you have plans to upgrade to gpt4-turbo?" Mikhail Parakhin responded, "Yep, once we are ready."

Here are those posts:

Yep, once we are ready — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) November 26, 2023

Mikhail also posted that "iut beats vanilla GPT-4 on "perceived intelligence" - our internal metric of how smart the system feels when you talk to it, but we still need to iron out a few kinks in Math and Coding. It has higher throughput, so you can have more users or run DCs less "hot", improving latency."

It beats vanilla GPT-4 on "perceived intelligence" - our internal metric of how smart the system feels when you talk to it, but we still need to iron out a few kinks in Math and Coding. It has higher throughput, so you can have more users or run DCs less "hot", improving latency. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) November 24, 2023

But GPT-4 Turbo is not live yet, when he was asked if it was, he said, "Not GPT-4-turbo yet, still need to iron out a few kinks."

Not GPT-4-turbo yet, still need to iron out a few kinks. On Precise, I assume you are talking about Mobile: it is there, click on three dots->Show All Tones — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) November 26, 2023

Yes, Turbo has a larger context window, so will try to increase the limit — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) November 27, 2023

Yes, that's our hope as well. But, while faster, it is nowhere near the latency of model(s) running in our Balanced mode. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) November 29, 2023

