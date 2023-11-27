Google Tests Line Separators Between Sitelinks

Nov 27, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Robot Lines Sticks Pencils

Over the past week or so, Google has been testing line separators between Sitelinks in the Google Search results for snippets. This feature test really gives a lot of screen real estate to those snippets and gives it a lot of space.

The first person who notified me of this was Kishanu Karmakar on November 18th, he posted this screenshot on X:

Google Sitelinks Line Separators White

Then Andres Moreno posted another screenshot on November 23rd on X:

Google Sitelinks Line Separators Black

Others who spotted this as well:

Google is constantly testing sitelinks interfaces and experiences for many years, so this is not surprising. But I am not sure I like this look, do you?

Forum discussion at X.

