Google Tests Line Separators Between Sitelinks

Over the past week or so, Google has been testing line separators between Sitelinks in the Google Search results for snippets. This feature test really gives a lot of screen real estate to those snippets and gives it a lot of space.

The first person who notified me of this was Kishanu Karmakar on November 18th, he posted this screenshot on X:

Then Andres Moreno posted another screenshot on November 23rd on X:

Others who spotted this as well:

Got that one covered here fyi https://t.co/sgkFo6dk3q — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) November 25, 2023

Google is constantly testing sitelinks interfaces and experiences for many years, so this is not surprising. But I am not sure I like this look, do you?

Forum discussion at X.