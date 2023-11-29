Google Adds Organization Structured Data With More Business Details Support

Google has yet again launched new structured data named Organization structured data. This new Organization structured data merged the old logo and URL structured data for your business but also adds new fields such as name, address, contact information, and various business identifiers.

With that, Google also updated the Search Console reports and Rich Results testing tool to support validation of this new markup.

This should help you communicate to Google Search the details about your business or organization. The fields include; name, alternate name, legal name, description,logo, URL, sameAs, address, street address, locality, region, postal code, country, contact point, telephone phone, contact email, number of employees, founding date, iso6523Code DUNS, NAICS, leiCode, global Location Number, VAT ID, tax ID and other ID numbers.

Google wrote, "With this update, Google can make use of this markup in knowledge panels and other visual elements (such as attribution), which helps users more easily find your organization's details on Google Search." "When you provide additional organization details, your markup can be eligible to be shown on knowledge panels, such as the recently announced merchant knowledge panel," Google added.

Here is what it looks like in Google Search:

Google updated its Search Console reports and the Rich Results testing tool to support validation of this Organization markup. Google said that the existing logo report in Google Search Console and validations in the Rich Results Test are now replaced with more extensive organization validations in the Rich Results Test.

Here is what that looks like:

