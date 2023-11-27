Google Search Console Currently Down (Back Up After 50 Minutes)

Google Search Console seems to be down right now. If you try to access it, you will get a 500 server error. I suspect Search Console will be back up shortly but right now, if it is down for you, you are not alone.

Update: At 8:52 am ET Google Search Console is back, the tool was offline for about 50 minutes.

Google's Daniel Waisberg is 100% aware of the issue. He responded to some posts about the issue, saying, "we're working on it." John Mueller from Google is also reposting Daniel's posts on X.

Here is what it looked like when you tried to access it while it was down:

Search Console went down at about 8 am ET and returned at 8:52 am ET.

Here are the posts on X from Daniel Waisberg of Google on this issue:

I was looking for a plug to charge my phone, so I had to unplug the server 🤷‍♂️ — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) November 27, 2023

Joking aside, we're working on it! 👨‍💻 — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) November 27, 2023

Who knows, maybe we will have a new Search Console feature when it returns?

Here are some of the complaints:

Search Console its down atm. — Juanan Carapapa (@Carapapeando) November 27, 2023

In Spain too pic.twitter.com/d1Yiwef72k — Rafa Martin 👽🖖 (@rafainatica) November 27, 2023

GSC this morning... talk about a case of the Mondays pic.twitter.com/6H3KUG2sd4 — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) November 27, 2023

