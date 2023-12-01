Google Pay Accepted Labels In Google Search Results

Dec 1, 2023
Google seems to be testing a Google Pay Accepted label or icon in the Google search results. This label has the super G logo followed by the words "Pay accepted" words next to search result snippets that support Google Pay and notate such in their structured data.

This was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared some screenshots of this on X - here is one:

Here are some more screenshots:

Brodie Clark also posted some screenshots after on X:

I tried to replicate this but I came up short.

This is not the first time Google had similar icons like this in its search results.

Forum discussion at X.

