Google Patent For SGE: Generative Summaries For Search Results

Nov 30, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Professor Robot

Google has a published patent named "Generative summaries for search results" which is believed to be the patent behind the Search Generative Experience launch we saw earlier this year. This patent was filed on March 20, 2023 and approved on September 26, 2023 under the patent ID US11769017B1.

Juan Gonzalez Villa posted a thread on X breaking it down, which I will embed below so you can read it.

The abstract reads:

At least selectively utilizing a large language model (LLM) in generating a natural language (NL) based summary to be rendered in response to a query. In some implementations, in generating the NL based summary additional content is processed using the LLM. The additional content is in addition to query content of the query itself and, in generating the NL based summary, can be processed using the LLM and along with the query content—or even independent of the query content. Processing the additional content can, for example, mitigate occurrences of the NL based summary including inaccuracies and/or can mitigate occurrences of the NL based summary being over-specified and/or under-specified.

Here are Juan's posts:

Nice write up Juan!

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Local Service Ads Add New Impression Metrics For Advertisers
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus