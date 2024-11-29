Happy Thanksgiving and Black Friday! The Google November 2024 core update is not done rolling out yet - it should have been. And yes, we are still seeing heated volatility throughout this week, even today. Google warned those sites hit by the site reputation abuse policy not just to move content elsewhere, there is a policy circumvention policy that covers that. Also, Google spoke about giving prior notice to search penalties. Google Search results seem to be more personalized than ever. Google is testing block/card formats for AI Overviews. Google Sitelinks search box is finally gone, a tad late. Google Search has killed off its Explore feature. Google is testing more DMA changes including dropping maps for hotels. Google video overlays can destroy your YouTube engagement. Google finally explained why it is hiding its results count. Google Search Console recommendations have been fully rolled out. Google Search Console seems to be dropping its shipping and returns settings only a few months after it launched. Google is testing a “more sponsored results” button. Google Ads has a new conversation-started metric for message assets. Google Local Service Ads are now showing up within local pack results. Google updated its misleading ad design policy around deceptive ad buttons. Google Merchant Center recommendations are now in Google Analytics. Google Business Profiles updated its guidelines to disallow service-area businesses for minimum age products or services. Google Maps added a report business conduct form for review manipulation. Bing Webmaster Tools has data for Bing, Copilot, and Yahoo Search, but not ChatGPT. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video is sponsored by Semrush. Discover Semrush's new AI-powered keyword research tools, offering personalized keyword difficulty, potential traffic estimates, and topical authority to help you plan smarter SEO campaigns.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!