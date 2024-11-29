Bing Webmaster Tools shows search data for Bing Search and Yahoo Search but not OpenAI's ChatGPT search feature. There is no way to filter to see just Bing or just Yahoo, just like you can't filter just Copilot data. But it includes Yahoo, Copilot and Bing Search, not ChatGPT. So you will be able to see impressions, clicks, ranking, query data and so much more for Yahoo, Copilot and Bing Search in Bing Webmaster Tools.

I actually forgot that Bing Webmaster Tools has Yahoo Search data but that was the deal when Yahoo closed Site Explorer in 2011 and I guess that deal still lives on.

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said on X that Bing Webmaster Tools "impressions and clicks only account for those in Bing and Yahoo results, and Copilot." It does not show data for OpenAI's ChatGPT, he added.

Here are those posts:

Good question, @moccandsayegh. The answer is no; impressions and clicks only account for those in Bing and Yahoo results, and Copilot. For more details, please refer to https://t.co/0OVvqLK6Vv — Fabrice Canel (@facan) November 27, 2024

Did you also forget that Bing Webmaster Tools includes Yahoo Search data? I mean, the documentation does not seem to reference Yahoo anywhere these days. But yes, in 2011, when Yahoo shut down Site Explorer, Bing merged in that data.

