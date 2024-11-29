Google is testing displaying a button in Google Search to load more ads. The button reads, "More sponsored results" and when clicked, it can load more ads, if Google has more to serve.

I cannot replicate this but Gagan Ghotra spotted this and posted a couple of videocasts of this in action on X.

Here is a static image of the "more sponsored results" button:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

In some examples, Google can say there are no more ads to show after you click on the button. I am not sure why Google even shows the button if there are no more ads, but hey...

Here are the videos:

4 ads at top of search results and clicking "More sponsored results" loads three more 😂 https://t.co/se1tGwVBMw pic.twitter.com/1E3X7h9Toh — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) November 28, 2024

This is in the same format of the more results button but for ads this time...

I am not sure if I like this or not...

