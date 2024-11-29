Daily Search Forum Recap: November 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's November 2024 core update did not yet finish and we passed the two weeks timeline, we are into Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Google is testing a "more sponsored results" button in Google Search. Bing Webmaster Tools shows data for Yahoo Search, not ChatGPT. Google Sitelinks search box is gone, finally. Google Maps has a new report business conduct form for review manipulation. Google Business Profiles guidelines were updated around service-area businesses and minimum age products. Google spoke about giving prior notice of search penalties. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

