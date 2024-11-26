Google Local Service Ads In Local Pack Results

Google is testing showing Local Service Ads directly in the Google local pack. They are labeled as sponsored, but they can now show at the top of bottom of the local pack.

Len Raleigh spotted this change and posted some examples on X and then Anthony Higman also confirmed it is new and posted other examples on X. Anthony added that he "started seeing them for branded search with firms with multiple locations a couple of weeks back. But have NOT seen them on an unbranded search on the main map pack. Wild times."

Here is Len's screenshot:

When you click on it, you see this:

In contrast, this is what I see for a similar query, with the LSA section above the local pack:

Here is Anthony Higman's screenshot:

This is a big deal for local packs, local SEO, and local ads.

Unbranded search on mobile. Just tested several cities and niches.



Houston Plumber: — Len (@lenraleigh) November 25, 2024

