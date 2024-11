Google Local Service Ads In Local Pack Results

Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is testing showing Local Service Ads directly in the Google local pack. They are labeled as sponsored, but they can now show at the top of bottom of the local pack.

Len Raleigh spotted this change and posted some examples on X and then Anthony Higman also confirmed it is new and posted other examples on X. Anthony added that he "started seeing them for branded search with firms with multiple locations a couple of weeks back. But have NOT seen them on an unbranded search on the main map pack. Wild times."

Here is Len's screenshot:

When you click on it, you see this:

In contrast, this is what I see for a similar query, with the LSA section above the local pack:

Here is Anthony Higman's screenshot:

This is a big deal for local packs, local SEO, and local ads.

