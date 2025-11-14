Search News Buzz Video Recap: Movemeber Google Update, Opal AI Spam, Discover Spam Fix, Copilot Search, Google Image Ads & More

This week, we had a pretty big update touch down early on and it really continued throughout the whole week, I named it the Movember update. Google Opal tool encourages you to create optimized AI content at scale. Google said it is working on fixing the Google Discover fake AI news spam. Google launched a bunch of AI shopping features before the holidays. Microsoft launched search within Copilot. Google lets you add shipping and return policies without a Merchant Account in Search Console and/or structured data markup. Google is not killing off schema, John Mueller said. Google Image results is now testing text ads, not just shopping ads. Google is rolling out the Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor Gemini AI help chat. Google Ads AI Max seems to underperform compared to other match types. Google Local Service Ads message leads has new value-based pricing. Google Ads is testing importing campaigns from X and other social network platforms. Google Ads brings brand inclusions to standard shopping campaigns. Google Ads can summarize your budget optimization settings. Google Ads updated its unacceptable phone number policy. Google Business Profiles negative review extortion scam reporting form does seem to work. Google also proposed, by force, changes to Ad Manager in its ad tech EU case. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Nov 14, 2025

