Google has confirmed it is testing a feature to import campaigns and assets from X and other social networks into your Google Ads campaign. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed this on LinkedIn yesterday.

Marvin wrote, "This is part of an experiment to make it easier for advertisers to add their own existing, high-performing social video assets into their Google Ads campaigns."

"This is not related to the availability of X inventory on the Google Display Network," she added.

This comes from Francesco Cifardi who shared a screenshot of the Google Ads interface showing his X/Twitter Ads:

He wrote:

Twitter Ads showing on Google Ads. Is this a new automated feature? Maybe this is common knowledge, but while setting up a PMax campaign today, I encountered an interesting label. In the "Suggested" assets section for videos, I found several existing video creatives from my client's X (Twitter) advertising campaigns. It appears Google is proactively sourcing existing assets from other platforms to simplify the ad creation process. The videos were already uploaded to an automatically created YouTube channel associated with the account. What was most insightful was the accompanying warning message, which provided transparency on the data source: "Confirm that you own this content: By adding a video, you confirm that you own all legal rights to the video and have permission to share the video with Google for use on your behalf in advertising or for other commercial purposes. Videos from other ad platforms are sourced by third-party provider @Pathmatics (by Sensor Tower)."

Interesting that Google would do this... Lots of Google's competitors do it the other way, where you can import your Google Ads campaigns and details into their platforms.

