Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

OpenAI is testing ChatGPT ads maybe in the form of sponsored content in the AI responses. Google spoke about the biggest Google Ads launches in 2025. Google continues to test centered search results. Google said make sure to pick a reasonable site name that you can compete with. Microsoft Advertising says exact match trumps ad rank. And John Mueller was doing Google SEO support on Christmas day, like he has the past 18 years. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap this morning.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Entrances in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.