Daily Search Forum Recap: November 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads updated its advertiser suspension systems to make it better for most advertisers. Google launched a number of AI tools for shopping before the holiday season. Google said don't close your Google account to try to hack your Google LSAs to work better. Google Ads is testing standard shopping campaign brand inclusions. Google AI Overviews weird link placement makes it hard to track impressions and positions. Google proposed changes for the EU ad tech legal case.

Most Recent Articles

