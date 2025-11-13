Google will be updating its Unacceptable phone number policy on December 10, 2025 and that update is causing some anxiety for some advertisers. The policy update says that "phone numbers found to be associated with fraudulent activity or with a history of policy violations are unacceptable."

The concern advertisers have is that some call tracking phone numbers may be impacted by this, because maybe some of those reusable phone numbers were used and targeted in the past by spam or other fraudulent activity.

Google wrote:

On December 10, 2025, we will update the Unacceptable phone number section of the Destination requirements policy to include a requirement indicating that phone numbers found to be associated with fraudulent activity or with a history of policy violations are unacceptable. We will begin enforcing the policy update on December 10, 2025, with enforcement ramping up over approximately 8 weeks. In case of disapprovals, you can learn more about how to fix a disapproved ad or asset.

Both Anthony Higman and Drew Cannon expressed their concern about this on X:

Google Ads Unacceptable Phone Number Update.



A New Requirement Is Added For Phone Numbers Found To Be Associated With Fraudulent Activity.



Have A Feeling This One Is Gonna Be A Nightmare For Call Tracking Numbers, But HOPE Im Wrong Here. pic.twitter.com/t0wAltLy4C — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) November 10, 2025

