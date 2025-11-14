Google proposed a number of changes in the €2.95B EU antitrust fine over its ad technology. The changes include changes to Google Ad Manager and increasing the interoperability between its tools. Google still plans to appeal the ruling.

Google wrote, "As required, we have submitted our compliance plan..." They did a similar thing with the US monopoly case, offering its own remedies.

Here, in the EU ad tech case, Google proposes the following changes:

(1) Give publishers the option to set different minimum prices for different bidders when using Google Ad Manager.

(2) Increasing the interoperability of its tools to give publishers and advertisers more choice and flexibility.

Google of course added, "Our proposal fully addresses the EC’s decision without a disruptive break-up that would harm the thousands of European publishers and advertisers who use Google tools to grow their business."

