Google Proposes Changes In EU Ad Tech Case For Ad Manager & More

Nov 14, 2025 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google News

Broken Cracked Google Logo

Google proposed a number of changes in the €2.95B EU antitrust fine over its ad technology. The changes include changes to Google Ad Manager and increasing the interoperability between its tools. Google still plans to appeal the ruling.

Google wrote, "As required, we have submitted our compliance plan..." They did a similar thing with the US monopoly case, offering its own remedies.

Here, in the EU ad tech case, Google proposes the following changes:

(1) Give publishers the option to set different minimum prices for different bidders when using Google Ad Manager.

(2) Increasing the interoperability of its tools to give publishers and advertisers more choice and flexibility.

Google of course added, "Our proposal fully addresses the EC’s decision without a disruptive break-up that would harm the thousands of European publishers and advertisers who use Google tools to grow their business."

There is a lot of coverage of this news, you can find it on Techmeme.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google AI Overviews Link Placement Makes Search Console Tracking Tricky

Nov 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google News

Google Proposes Changes In EU Ad Tech Case For Ad Manager & More

Nov 14, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2025

Nov 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up November 12th

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Rolling Out Ads Advisor & Analytics Advisor

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Clarifies Reviews Schema On Nesting In Reviews & Aggregate Ratings

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:35 am
 
Previous Story: Decapitating Android Jelly Bean
Next Story: Google AI Overviews Link Placement Makes Search Console Tracking Tricky

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.