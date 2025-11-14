Google Ads is bringing brand controls, like brand inclusion support, to Standard Shopping campaigns. This was supported for PMax and AI Max camapigns but now are showing up for Standard Shopping campaigns.

Update: Google told me "brand inclusions aren't currently supported in Standard Shopping or Pmax campaigns (brand exclusions are available in PMax)." So this does not work...

This was spotted by Ryan Parkes on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed - where Ryan said, "A little-known update that Google has quietly rolled out is brand inclusions for standard shopping campaigns."

To access this feature, go to the ad group level of the shopping campaign and edit the specific ad group to add your brand list.

Here is his screenshot:

Ryan added, "Hallelujah, no more search query scripts to exclude non-brand searches from shopping brand campaigns."

