Google Chrome Tests Replacing Gemini Button With Browse With AI Button

Google is testing swapping out the Gemini button at the top right of the Chrome browser, with a "Browse with AI" button. The button is more colorful and in your face, which probably gets more users to notice it.

This test was spotted by Glenn Gabe who wrote on X, "Interesting to see Google testing different labels and treatment for Gemini in Chrome. The stable version of Chrome says "Gemini" where Chrome Canary says "Browse with AI". When Gemini with Chrome first launched, it was simply the Gemini logo (which many didn't even know was there, they didn't recognize the Gemini logo, etc.)" I do agree.

This is what the normal Gemini button looks like:

Chrome Gemini Button

This is what this Browse with AI button looks like:

Chrome Browse With Ai

And more variations:

A pretty big difference, don't you think?

Forum discussion at X.

 

