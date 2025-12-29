Google is testing swapping out the Gemini button at the top right of the Chrome browser, with a "Browse with AI" button. The button is more colorful and in your face, which probably gets more users to notice it.

This test was spotted by Glenn Gabe who wrote on X, "Interesting to see Google testing different labels and treatment for Gemini in Chrome. The stable version of Chrome says "Gemini" where Chrome Canary says "Browse with AI". When Gemini with Chrome first launched, it was simply the Gemini logo (which many didn't even know was there, they didn't recognize the Gemini logo, etc.)" I do agree.

This is what the normal Gemini button looks like:

This is what this Browse with AI button looks like:

And more variations:

It seems Google developers aren't 100% satisfied with the Gemini button's current label in Chrome's tab strip (which is just "Gemini"). They are now testing three additional variations: Ask Gemini, Ask Chrome, and Browse with AI:https://t.co/EBqXrSNnwL pic.twitter.com/xAABFowjWd — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 10, 2025

A pretty big difference, don't you think?

