This week, we covered that Google told creators that a new search ranking update is coming fairly soon, but you shouldn’t expect to recover with this update. Google is now downgrading the rankings of content that is starkly different from the main content of the site. Google said again that it is doubtful you’d see big ranking declines over core web vital issues. Google AI Overviews is rolling out to 100+ countries and over a billion users. OpenAI started to roll out search in ChatGPT. Google Search ranking volatility was heated again last week, including some spooky ranking changes. Google updated its URL structure documentation and favicon documentation and added new Google Trends documentation. Google is testing a frequently saved label and also testing snippets with mentioned products carousels. Google has trust scores in its knowledge panels. Google Ads rep made unauthorized changes to an ad account; it is a big deal. Google Ads recommendation for raising your budget is improved. Google Ads has new conversion reports with sales and leads tabs. Google Ads has a new business links asset type. Google Ads will sunset call ads next year. Google is testing scrollable ad categories. Bing is testing hiding its ad label again. Bing is testing a new local knowledge panel design. Google Maps released a bunch of Gemini AI-powered features. Google Business Profiles is testing reviews within the photos carousel. Google and Microsoft both reported high earnings reports, with ad revenue still on the incline. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

