Bing Tests New Local Knowledge Panel Design

Microsoft seems to be testing a new design for its local knowledge panel or local listing for a specific brand. This new design has a more card-like interface, showing company photos and information, reviews from third party sites, a map, and other details.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted some screenshots of this on X.

Here is the test version:

Bing New Local Panel

Here is the current version:

Bing Old Local Panel

Here are more screenshots:

The new version seems cleaner to me...

Forum discussion at X.

 

