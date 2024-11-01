Microsoft seems to be testing a new design for its local knowledge panel or local listing for a specific brand. This new design has a more card-like interface, showing company photos and information, reviews from third party sites, a map, and other details.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted some screenshots of this on X.

Here is the test version:

Here is the current version:

Here are more screenshots:

🆕 Bing with business profile knowledge cards. pic.twitter.com/zTMpORC13S — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 28, 2024

The new version seems cleaner to me...

