Google is testing a search ad product carousel format that has these sub-categories that scroll as you swipe through the carousel of products. This format looks familiar but I cannot find any coverage of this new look, so I am covering it now.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about it on X last week. Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image:

I guess this is a way of getting more Google shopping ads into the search results...

Forum discussion at X.