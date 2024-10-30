Google Ads has a new asset type with enhancement features named business links. Google posted a new help document that says, "Business links is a new asset type with enhancement features that allow you to target customized and varied user intents all in a single Search ad."

Business links is currently "in a pilot stage and, as such, is not widely available at this time," Google added. Google said the business links asset can "adapt to different customer journeys to help improve ad consideration, engagement, and optimize your ad’s overall performance."

I spotted this via Hana Kobzová who posted about this on X - she wrote, "Google Ads launches a new ad asset pilot for Search Ads called Business links" and linked to her post on PPC News.

Google listed these benefits of the business links:

Capture multiple user intents: You can create multiple headlines, which allows you to capture multiple user intents within the same business link.

Optimize ad relevance and performance: Through business links, Google AI can help generate additional headlines and make enhancements for you to improve ad query relevance and performance at serving time.

Business links have the same serving behavior as sitelinks in which assets can serve together. However, business links will compete with sitelinks in the auction. This means either the business links or sitelinks can serve or a combination of both.

How to use this and more details can be found in this Google help document.

Forum discussion at X.