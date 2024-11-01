Daily Search Forum Recap: November 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing some spooky Halloween Google search ranking volatility. OpenAI is rolling out Search in ChatGPT. Google added AI to maps, for search, reviews and more about places. Google is testing discover more places and explore more places. Bing is testing a new local panel design. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Halloween 2024 Google Search Ranking Update 👻
I am seeing a significant spike in chatter from within the SEO community about a possible Google Search ranking update and/or heavy volatility happening starting October 31st. Let's call it the Halloween 2024 Google Search ranking update - because why not.
-
OpenAI Releases ChatGPT Search: Citations, Robots.txt Controls & More
After beta testing SearchGPT for a few months, OpenAI is now rolling out Search within ChatGPT for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, which will come to free users in the future. The first thing most of us will look at are the citations, links, will Search in ChatGPT drive searchers to our sites.
-
Google AI Answers In Google Maps: Things To Do, Review Summaries & About This Place
Google added a number of AI, Gemini-powered, features to Google Maps including new search features, review summaries for place listings and a way to ask about a specific business listing where AI will give you answers.
-
Google Tests Discover More Places & Explore Places Nearby
Google is testing more local search features and sections including a section in the local finder named "Discover more places" and a local search box in web search named "Explore places nearby."
-
Bing Tests New Local Knowledge Panel Design
Microsoft seems to be testing a new design for its local knowledge panel or local listing for a specific brand. This new design has a more card-like interface, showing company photos and information, reviews from third party sites, a map, and other details.
-
Google Germany Serving Halloween Scary Pumpkin Latte
Here is a photo from the Google office in Germany of a latte just for Halloween. This looks like a scary pumpkin as latte art. I found this on Instagram.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Update Coming Soon, Downgrading Content, AI Overviews Expands, ChatGPT Search, Volatility Continues & Unauthorized Ad Rep Changes
This week, we covered that Google told creators that a new search ranking update is coming fairly soon, but you shouldn't expect to recover with this update. Google is now downgrading the rankings of content that is starkly different from the main content of the site. Google said again that it is doubtful...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Halloween is here and the fan favorite #GoogleDoodle game is baaaack! Click play to suit up with Momo for a scary showdown in space, Google Doodles on X
- Happy Halloween! We’re embracing the spooky fun with today's Bing homepage image —a chimera of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Enjoy the shadows and stories that make this day magical., Microsoft Bing Dev on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google adds segmentation to Performance Max Asset Groups
- ChatGPT search officially launches
- Redefining SEO: AI Overviews and the road ahead
- 4 of the best technical SEO tools
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- We’re Back! – Search Engine World, SearchEngineWorld
- Google DeepMind’s John Jumper On Winning The Nobel Prize And The Future Of AlphaFold, Forbes
Links & Content Marketing
- GENAI and Content Marketing: Learning from experience, Visionary Marketing
- Semrush's Acquisition Reinforces the Value of Owned Media, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Android Auto 'no longer supports' older phones, 9to5Google
- Google Maps Platform launches grounding, more tools for developers, Google Blog
- Google Maps updates: Gemini arrives, Immersive View expands and more, Google Blog
- Impact of the Local Pack SERP Feature, seoClarity
- Way-Too-Early Thoughts on SearchGPT for Local Search, Near Media
- Waze updates include new Conversational Reporting feature, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- 4 experimentations with voice AI models to help you explore culture, Google Blog
- Google app finally gets Material 3 bottom bar on Android, 9to5Google
- Google confirms Android 16 is coming earlier than usual, Android Authority
- Users are updating to iOS 18.1 at twice the rate of iOS 17.1, AppleInsider
SEO
- Google Deprecates Sitelinks Search Box, Schema App Solutions
- How does removing SEO text impact SEO performance?, SearchPilot
- I Analyzed 300K Keywords. Here's What I Learned About AI Overviews, Ahrefs
- Quality SEO Content: The QRIES Approach for Better Rankings, Backlinko
- Understanding how users experience your website, Search Off the Record
- Why is ongoing website maintenance vital for your SEO strategy?, Oncrawl
- Standing Out in Cybersecurity: Strategic SEO, Advertising and Content Marketing, AccuraCast
PPC
- Amazon’s advertising business grew 19% in the third quarter, CNBC
- Issue with Pre-Prepared Supplemental Feeds in Google Sheets Resolved, PPC News Feed
- US tax form resubmission for publishers who provided a W-8 tax form in 2021, Google AdSense Help
- Google Ads for Startups: 7 Tips from an Ex-Googler, Jyll Saskin Gales
Search Features
- Gemini API and Google AI Studio now offer Grounding with Google Search, Google Developers Blog
- Google Search widget regains custom colors theme on Android, 9to5Google
Other Search
- Google releases holiday-themed Android figure, and it's adorable, 9to5Google
- Microsoft just delayed Recall again, The Verge
- How to be in ChatGPT search results without training their AI models, Coywolf
- I just tested ChatGPT Search vs. Google – here’s the results, Tom's Guide
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.