Daily Search Forum Recap: November 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing some spooky Halloween Google search ranking volatility. OpenAI is rolling out Search in ChatGPT. Google added AI to maps, for search, reviews and more about places. Google is testing discover more places and explore more places. Bing is testing a new local panel design. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

