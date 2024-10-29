Google Ads Raise Your Budgets Recommendation Gains Information

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Coins

Google has updated the "Raise your budgets" recommendation within the Google Ads recommendations with more details and tips. I mean, no one wants to raise their budget unless they can make more money, so having more details on why you should raise your budget is useful.

This change was spotted by Hana Kobzová who posted about this change on LinkedIn and wrote that this update "now includes trending data and a growth graph, offering a clearer picture of how budget increases can drive results."

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ads Raise Your Budget Recommendation

Here is what is new according to Hana:

  • Clearer insights on trending data
  • More potential clicks for your campaigns
  • Visual graph highlighting growth potential
  • Insights to optimize your budget effectively

Hana added that these recommendations are "not just about spending more" but rather "about making smarter decisions with your budget."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Tests Scrollable Search Ads Categories

Oct 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2024

Oct 29, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Rolling Out To 100+ Countries & Billion+ Users

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Doubtful You'd See Big Ranking Drop Over Core Web Vitals Issues

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Frequently Saved Label On Search Result Snippets

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Tests New Local Places & Compare Sites Interface

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Custom Google Sneakers
Next Story: Bing Recommends Against Batch Mode For IndexNow

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.