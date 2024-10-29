Google has updated the "Raise your budgets" recommendation within the Google Ads recommendations with more details and tips. I mean, no one wants to raise their budget unless they can make more money, so having more details on why you should raise your budget is useful.

This change was spotted by Hana Kobzová who posted about this change on LinkedIn and wrote that this update "now includes trending data and a growth graph, offering a clearer picture of how budget increases can drive results."

Here is a screenshot:

Here is what is new according to Hana:

Clearer insights on trending data

More potential clicks for your campaigns

Visual graph highlighting growth potential

Insights to optimize your budget effectively

Hana added that these recommendations are "not just about spending more" but rather "about making smarter decisions with your budget."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.