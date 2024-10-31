Google is rolling out new sales and leads conversion reports in the Google Ads advertiser console. These reports are under the Goals section, then Conversions and then Summary tab and there are then toggles to see sales versus leads.

This was spotted by Hana Kobzová who notified me of it on X and covered it on PPC News. Hana wrote she found it via Giοrgos Touloumis and he shared these screenshots of the new report.

Sales tab:

Leads tab:

Hana said these reports "allow advertisers to analyze conversions, whether they are lead- or sales-oriented."

