This week, we covered more Google Search ranking volatility mid-week. Google Search Console launched query groups reports. Disney’s sitelinks in Google Search seemed to have been hacked. Google reminded us about case sensitivity with URLs in Google Search. John Mueller spoke about the best content management system for SEO. Robby Stein from Google spoke about doing SEO for AI Mode. Google rolled out early access to Gemini for your home voice assistant. Google reviews started to go missing and we don’t know why. Google Business Profiles is testing a way to schedule Google Posts. Google Business Profiles expanded the What’s Happening feature. Google Ads has campaign-level audience exclusions for PMax. Google Ads has a new investment strategy recommendation page. Google is launching Merchant Center for agencies. Google Merchant Center Next added new promotion analytics and a new preferred audience for promotion restrictions. A judge did not rule in favor of Google in the ad tech monopoly case. Google made over $100 billion in revenue according to its earnings report and Microsoft had a great quarter too. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

