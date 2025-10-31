Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google & Microsoft Earnings, Query Group Report, Disney Sitelink Hack, Reviews Disappearing & Ranking Volatility

Oct 31, 2025 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

This week, we covered more Google Search ranking volatility mid-week. Google Search Console launched query groups reports. Disney’s sitelinks in Google Search seemed to have been hacked. Google reminded us about case sensitivity with URLs in Google Search. John Mueller spoke about the best content management system for SEO. Robby Stein from Google spoke about doing SEO for AI Mode. Google rolled out early access to Gemini for your home voice assistant. Google reviews started to go missing and we don’t know why. Google Business Profiles is testing a way to schedule Google Posts. Google Business Profiles expanded the What’s Happening feature. Google Ads has campaign-level audience exclusions for PMax. Google Ads has a new investment strategy recommendation page. Google is launching Merchant Center for agencies. Google Merchant Center Next added new promotion analytics and a new preferred audience for promotion restrictions. A judge did not rule in favor of Google in the ad tech monopoly case. Google made over $100 billion in revenue according to its earnings report and Microsoft had a great quarter too. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video is sponsored by Semrush. Did you know Semrush launched Semrush One. This new solution unites traditional SEO and AI Search into a single offering to help brands measure and grow performance across virtually every search – from Google to AI discovery engines, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and other major large language models (LLMs).

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 31, 2025

Oct 31, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google & Microsoft Earnings, Query Group Report, Disney Sitelink Hack, Reviews Disappearing & Ranking Volatility

Oct 31, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google: Google Ads Not Going Away With AI Mode As The Future

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Cross Campaign Metrics In Google Ads Overview Tab

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Promotions Adds Download Option

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Robby Stein On SEO For AI Mode & AI Overviews

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google: Google Ads Not Going Away With AI Mode As The Future
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 31, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.