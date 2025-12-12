Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
It happened- Google released the December 2025 core update on Thursday afternoon. Gemini now shows local responses in a rich and visual way with data from Google Maps and Google Business Profiles. Google also is testing AI-powered article overviews in Google News. Google updated the Google Maps share button to remove X and replace it with Reddit and Facebook. Google Business Profiles notifications go out for removal of rating restrictions. Google spoke about how AI Max works differently and how Google will provide more transparency in the future. And I posted the weekly video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google December 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - You Surprised?
Google officially announced the rollout of the December 2025 core update on Thursday at around 12:25 pm ET. This core update is expected to take up to 3 weeks to roll out. Google said this "is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."
Google Gemini Local Results In Visual Formats
Google announced that Gemini can now respond to your local questions with local results in a "rich, visual format." Google will visually lay out the local results to include photos, ratings, and real-world info from Google Maps data.
Google News AI-Powered Article Overviews Go Live For Some Publishers
On Wednesday, Google announced a number of new AI features, which we covered (links below) but one other feature Google spoke about was "AI-powered article overviews." This is an experiment Google News is trying with a handful of publishers.
Google On AI Max Inferred Intent vs Raw Text
Brad Geddes dug into how he felt "AI Max can trump your existing exact and phrase match keywords and then claim credit for the conversions and revenue." And then Google's Ad Liaison, Ginny Marvin responded to those specific examples on why this happened and what Google is changing...
Google Maps Share Button Drops X For Reddit & Facebook
Google Maps is updating its share buttons by removing the options to share on X and adding the options to share on Reddit and Facebook.
Google Notification For Reviews & Rating Restrictions Removals
Google is now sending email notifications for when Google Business Profiles has removed the restrictions on your reviews and ratings. The email says, "Restrictions on your reviews and ratings have been removed" and it comes from the Google Business Profiles team.
Video: Google December 2025 Core Update, Discover Alignment To Rankings, Search Console Features, AI Mode Updates & More
In this week's recap, we covered that the Google December 2025 core update was unleashed. Google also said more core updates are definitely on their way and one should be coming soon Google also updated its...
Googlers Getting Ready For Christmas
Here is a photo I found the first week of December of a Googler already ready for the Christmas holidays. You got the Santa costume, the Christmas tree, presents and more.
