Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2025

It happened- Google released the December 2025 core update on Thursday afternoon. Gemini now shows local responses in a rich and visual way with data from Google Maps and Google Business Profiles. Google also is testing AI-powered article overviews in Google News. Google updated the Google Maps share button to remove X and replace it with Reddit and Facebook. Google Business Profiles notifications go out for removal of rating restrictions. Google spoke about how AI Max works differently and how Google will provide more transparency in the future. And I posted the weekly video recap.

