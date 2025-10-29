Google Merchant Center Preferred Audience For Promotions Restrictions

Google Ads

Sale Sign

Google Merchant Center now lets some merchants and advertisers define an audience for a promotion. This allows you to restrict who sees the promotion in Google Search for your Merchant Center shopping listings.

This was spotted by Heidi Sturrock on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed) who wrote, "Google Merchant Center now allows you to define an audience when creating a promo. You can choose to show your promotion only to new customers or based on location."

Here is a screenshot of this feature:

Google Merchant Center Preferred Audience For Promotions

This is different from the first order promotion feature in that the "setting the conditions of the offer as it will be displayed to users in shopping results, however it does not restrict targeting," Heidi explained.

Heidi shared these two useful examples:

  • Offered “20% off your first order” exclusively to new shoppers, while protecting margins for repeat buyers.
  • Ran region specific discounts for a new market without discounting shoppers elsewhere.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

